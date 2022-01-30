RECORD players give us something new technology cannot replicate - a true listening experience to the world's best albums.

Record players fell into short demand in early 2010 but Gen Z's record collection craze and obsession with 'vintage' trends brought back the turntable.

From record fairs to Tumblr trends, record players have won back music lovers young and old.

If you've been meaning to dig out old 33s from your attic or invest in a brand-new turntable, here's some record players you might like.

Photo via Natasha Meek/Newsquest.

Urban Outfitters record players

Urban Outfitters has an endless selection of quirky and unique record players as well as classics.

Crosley UO Exclusive White Ryder Bluetooth Record Player

This Crosley White Ryder Bluetooth Record Player is a more affordable option without losing sound quality.

For £79, this sleek and stylish Crosley record player has three speed settings and a Bluetooth connection capability.

The Ryder by Crosley - exclusive to Urban Outfitters - plays 7", 10" and 12" vinyl while you can also connect to your phone's music library.

Crosley Topaz Velvet Voyager Bluetooth Vinyl Record Player

The mustard coloured Crosley Topaz Velvet Voyager Record Player is a joy not only to the ears but the eyes too.

The bright, eye-catching briefcase design is Bluetooth-compatible and vintage-inspired.

Ideal as an entry-level record player, you can jam to your favourite LPs - whether it's 33 1/3, 45 or 78 RPM - for £100.

It is also compatible with all portable audio devices.

Crosley Brown C62 Turntable System With External Speakers

Travel back in time to the 70s with Crosley's vintage-inspired walnut veneer turntable, complete with external speakers for quality listening.

This classic record player features two standard speeds (33 1/3 & 45 RPM) with two knobs to switch speeds, raise the volume or switch to built-in Bluetooth connectivity.

It is wrapped in a faux walnut veneer while the Bluetooth technology allows you to stream music wirelessly from any handheld device.

HMV record players

HMV has currently knocked down prices on the music store's record player range - with discounts of up to half-price.

Jam Sound Stream+ Wood Bluetooth Turntable (HMV Exclusive)

Dropped from £199.99 to £99.99, the Jam Sound Stream+ Wood Bluetooth Turntable has built-in speakers as well as aux-in and headphone jack output.

The Sound Stream+ can play three speeds (33-1/3, 45 & 78 RPM) while you can also convert all your records to MP3 in a few simple steps.

It's a great option for people who wish to enjoy vinyls while keeping up their digital collections.

Crosley Gig Turntable & Speakers

The Crosley Gig Turntable & Speakers is a stylish mid-century record player with rounded edges, a faux wood finish and matte black front face.

You can adjust pitch and volume, switch between vinyl or use the aux-in or the built-in Bluetooth settings.

You can use the matching speakers or the RCA outputs on the back to easily integrate into your existing music system.

Even better, HMV has put this Crosley record player on sale - down from £179.99 to £169.99.

AO

AO's selection of record players are selling fast - featuring modern designs and great features.

Audio Technica ATLPW30TK Turntable - Wood

This wooden turntable by Audio Technica has a classic and minimalist look.

It has an arm you can lift to change tracks, two playing speeds and a phono cable which allows you to hook the turntable up to your stereo.

Meanwhile the rubber belt design will absorb shock while improving sound quality from your records.

It costs £299 via the AO website.

Audio Technica AT-LP3BK Turntable - Black

This black Audio Technica record player has strong five star reviews from happy customers.

One said: "Easy to set up, easy to use and sounds great. Makes playing records fun, just how it should be. It's a sturdy, well built deck with plenty of scope for cartridge upgrades."

For £259, this turntable has both 33.3rpm and 45rpm play speeds, Phono and RCA L/R audio outputs and a rubber belt drive system.