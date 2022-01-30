MORRISONS has revealed a meal deal for two just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The Best Dine in For Two Meal Deal offers three courses, including starters, mains, two sides, dessert and wine.
So if a night in is on the cards for you this February 14, you can enjoy all this for £15.
The supermarket's meal deal is available online now and in-store from Wednesday, February 9.
When buying the offer, customers can save up to £18.50, more than 50%, compared to buying the most expensive items separately.
Which food is available in the meal deal?
Choose from a range of dishes including a full vegan option to make your Valentine’s Day special.
Main dishes include a beef wellington, a British pork fillet wrapped in prosciutto or a rolled sole filled with smoked haddock, salmon and a mature cheddar and prosecco sauce.
For sides, you can choose chunky chips, carrots or dauphinoise potatoes plus more.
Available desserts include fresh vanilla cheesecake, raspberry and white chocolate profiteroles and pin gin jelly shots.
The full vegan option includes a mushroom pate, luxury beef-less wellington, two sides to choose from as well as two dessert options.
Drinks include award-winning wines and fizz including the award winning The Best Prosecco DOC Rosé (£7.50) or The Best Prosecco DOC (£7.49).
If customers would prefer to choose a soft drink, that’s also an option.
Andrew Nunns, Senior Buying Manager at Morrisons said: “Our Valentine’s Dine in Deal is always hotly anticipated by customers and this year our chefs have been working tirelessly to bring them new and delicious options.”
The experts at Good Housekeeping have given Morrisons’ full meal deal their seal of approval.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive
