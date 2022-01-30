PASSENGERS at Barry railway station will soon have a fully accessible, step-free option between platforms two and three.

Network Rail’s work to install a brand-new footbridge and two lifts at Barry Station, one of the busiest in South Wales, begins on February 5.

The £3.3m improvements are being funded by the Department for Transport and Welsh Government through the ‘Access for All’ programme, which aims to make train journeys more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Network Rail route director, Bill Kelly, said:

“I am delighted that passengers in Barry will soon, for the first time ever, benefit from step-free access at the station. “This is going to make a huge difference to people’s journeys, meaning those with mobility issues, with pushchairs or carrying heavy items can benefit from a much more accessible railway.”

The work follows on from the recently completed 'Access for All' scheme at Cadoxton Station and takes the stretch of railway between Barry Island and Cardiff Central one step closer to being a fully accessible line.

Network Rail has carried out some improvements already, including installing tactile paving on platforms and widening platform two.

Jane Hutt MS said:

“It is great to hear that progress is being made and that the station will be complete and accessible by the summer. “This will make a huge difference and make the train station accessible for everyone. It is also important that everyone can choose public transport. I look forward to visiting to see the completed work."

A 220-tonne crane will be used to lift the bridge and shafts into place overnight on Saturday 5 February. The station car park will be closed from 6am on Monday, January 31, until 10pm on Sunday, February 6, for work to be carried out.

Network Rail and contractors, Centregreat Rail, will then upgrade facilities at the station and install:

New lighting;

New telecoms systems,

New CCTV.

The bridge and lifts are planned to open to passengers this summer.

Alun Cairns MP described the progress as “hugely promising” adding: “I went to visit the station before Christmas to see the early beginnings of the work and I think the upgrades will make a real difference to rail users.”

Barry Station will remain open to passengers throughout the work with a temporary footbridge in place. Rail services will not be affected.