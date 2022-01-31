A NEW community garden is set to open later this year in Alway, Newport.

The garden is being built by Newport City Homes, Lovell and Keep Wales Tidy and is intended to teach children about nature and for volunteers to grow food.

The garden has been built on an unused plot of land next to Ladyhill Green and was awarded to Newport City Homes by Keep Wales Tidy through its Local Places for Nature scheme.

Deputy chief executive for Keep Wales Tidy, Louise Tambini, said: "Over the past 12 months, more people than ever have come to appreciate the value of nature on their doorstep.

"But urgent action must be taken to give reverse its decline.

"We’re delighted that Newport City Homes now has the opportunity to make a real difference through Local Places for Nature.

"We hope other communities will be inspired to get involved."

All the plants, tools and materials have been provided for free by Keep Wales Tidy.

The site is not ready for the public yet, but once it is volunteers will grow vegetables for a local food bank.

Tony Chant, estates surveyor at Newport City Homes, said: "This patch of land was unused.

"Covid-19 has made us all look for more things to do on our doorstep so having a nice secure space for people to enjoy seemed perfect.

"Once complete we will open it up on certain days and times for volunteers to use for education, training and to grow food for a local food bank.

"We love doing work to improve our communities and this was great opportunity to also team up with one of our contractors, Lovell, who are building homes nearby in Ringland.

"They put in concrete slab bases for the greenhouse and shed.

"A member of Keep Wales Tidy helped us on site every Monday for a few months.

"They also kindly donated a huge amount of items including plants, raised beds, wildflower turf and fencing.

"Some members of our estates team have spent a few hours there each Monday as part of their normal working week.

"It’s not ready for use yet. The next step is to start planting in February where it will also become a site where nature can thrive with habitats for pollinators, slow worms and cover for hedgehogs.

"The team have built outdoor seating and we want to encourage local schools to bring pupils along for seed-planting, demonstrations and to use it as an outdoor classroom."

Last year, more than 500 small gardens across Wales were created, restored and enhanced through the Welsh Government's Local Places for Nature fund.

To get involved, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website here.