NEWPORT City Council has announced part of Caerleon Road will be closed on Sunday.
In a Tweet, the council made residents aware the the road will be closed near the Cenotaph on January 30.
The closure will last from 6am until midday.
This is so repairs can be made to a leaking water main.
🚧 ROAD CLOSURE— Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) January 28, 2022
Caerleon Road will be closed near the Cenotaph on Sunday (30 Jan) between 6am and 12pm to allow for repairs to be made to a leaking water main.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/NgY9NRqXtf
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.