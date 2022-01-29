DRAGONS hooker Elliot Dee has apologised to Benetton’s Joaquin Riera for the dangerous hit that led to his red card on Friday.

The Wales hooker made his return from an ankle injury as a replacement in the 13-13 draw at Rodney Parade.

However, Dee is now poised for another spell on the sidelines after a dismissal that is also likely to end his hopes of featuring in the Six Nations.

The 27-year-old from Newbridge flew dangerously into a ruck with the clock in the red and caught centre Riera in the head.

Irish referee Andrew Brace looked at the footage on the big screen before dismissing Dee and awarding a penalty that Tomas Albornoz missed.

“Sorry to the Benetton player whose head I made contact with at the end,” Tweeted the hooker.

“It was not my intention, I was just looking to clear out. Glad you are okay, I owe you a beer! Spot-on call from the ref, I take full responsibility and should have been more accurate.”

Dee will now face a United Rugby Championship disciplinary committee but is likely to be slapped with a ban despite having a good record.

That would rule him out of a Wales call-up if Wayne Pivac needs to add to his options of Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake and Dragons-bound Bradley Roberts.

The Dragons are set to be without Dee for their next game against Ulster on February 20, a fixture that is followed by away games against Munster, the Bulls and Sharks.

"It was a red card, quite simple,” said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan. “There was contact with the head, everybody knows now that is a red card and I would have had no issues if he had put that penalty over."