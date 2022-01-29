A DRUG dealer jailed for trafficking cocaine in South Wales fled Ireland following the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin, police have claimed.

Peter ‘Fatso’ Mitchell has been locked up for 10 years for flooding the streets with drugs.

“There had been previous press interest spanning a number of years on Peter ‘Fatso’ Mitchell as he was a former lieutenant of jailed drug baron John Gilligan,” South Wales Police said after he was sentenced.

Peter ‘Fatso’ Mitchell

Their statement added: “He was born in Dublin but fled Ireland in 1996 amid the unprecedented Garda crackdown following the assassination of journalist Veronica Guerin."

Guerin was an Irish crime reporter who was murdered by gangsters.

A Hollywood film about her notorious death was made in 2003 which starred Cate Blanchett.

Mitchell, 51, now of Bradford, was part of a gang locked up for more than 30 years following an investigation into an organised crime conspiracy in South Wales.

James Gallagher

Co-defendants James Gallagher, 36, and Nathan Webber, 28, both from Swansea, were also jailed for 10 years.

Terrence Mills, 60, from Garston, Liverpool, was sent to prison for four years and 10 months.

After their sentencing hearing, a police spokesperson said: “On July 7, 2020, Peter Mitchell was stopped whilst driving from Bradford to South Wales.

“Located on the rear seats of the car, in a package of nappies, was 3kg of cocaine with a wholesale value of between £109,500 to £133,500.”

Ieuan Rees, prosecuting, told Swansea Crown Court how the police investigation linked Mitchell with 7kg of cocaine being supplied to Gallagher and in return at least £254,000 was handed to Mitchell.

When arrested, Gallagher’s home address was searched and in his attic a suitcase was found which contained £100,590.

Nathan Webber

Gallagher was working in partnership with Webber.

The investigation identified that Webber would source cocaine from a supplier in Liverpool and that he and Gallagher would try and get the best price from their independent suppliers and share the saving for their respective drug dealing operations.

In June 2020, Mills was driving a white van in the Morriston area of Swansea.

Terrence Mills

He was seen in an exchange with Webber in which the latter placed a rucksack into the van.

A short time later this vehicle was stopped by police who seized the bag which contained more than £150,000.

The gang were communicating over the secure EncroChat phone network.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Russ Jenkins said: “‘Organised crime groups over a number of years have utilised encrypted devices to enable their offending.

Cocaine recovered by South Wales Police

“They have been brazen and believed the use of such devices ensured they were beyond the reach of the law.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly, and continue to utilise all opportunities available, to investigate these offences and successfully prosecute those involved.”