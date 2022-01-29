DESTRUCTIVE back rower Ross Moriarty has declared himself ready for Wales’ Six Nations opener after his return from injury.

The 27-year-old played 67 minutes when captaining the Dragons in their 13-13 draw against Benetton at Rodney Parade, scoring a try with a powerful charge in the United Rugby Championship clash.

It was Moriarty’s first game since suffering a shoulder injury in Wales’ autumn opener against New Zealand that required surgery.

Wayne Pivac selected him in his Six Nations squad and released him for game time to prove his fitness for the opener against Ireland.

Moriarty came through his first game in three months unscathed and is now a serious contender for not only the matchday 23 in Dublin but the XV.

Ross Moriarty on his Dragons return

"Yes, I am always going to back myself and it’s tough, a lot of boys have not played [because of coronavirus postponements], he said. “I will mark myself on training next week and I will push everybody as hard as I can.”

He is a more abrasive, confrontational option to face the Irish than Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright and Ellis Jenkins and believes fitness is not an issue.

If he features against Ireland then he will bring up a half century of caps, three years after entering the 40s.

"I should have had it two years ago but I have been injured a lot. It's been a long time coming but hopefully next week I can get on the pitch,” said Moriarty.

“The Six Nations is a special time and with fans back as well. The first game out in Ireland is going to be a big one and I am sure all the boys are looking forward to it after a good week's training.”

Moriarty was straight into the thick of it against Benetton when he copped a huge hit on his first carry.

“I said thank you to Harrison Keddie who pushed me into him and I got smashed,” he said. “That wasn't a great start but welcome to rugby!

“It was nice to get a game in and get through unscathed. It's good to get the tackles and carries and it is needed. I am grateful to get on the pitch and get off in one piece.”

Moriarty does, however, admit that the intensity of facing Ireland in Dublin will be several notches up on Friday’s action.

"The game was very stop start so I could not really mark myself on that too much,” he said.

“I feel fine, my body's fine and that's all that counts. I have missed it a lot and it was nice to be back on the pitch.

"It was disappointing not to get the win at the end. We are in a tough place at the moment and we have to pull through and stick together. We need to get a win.”

Moriarty heads off to Wales duty while the Dragons, who are without a win since October, are next in action when hosting Ulster on February 20.

That tough clash is followed by games away to Munster, the Bulls and Sharks.