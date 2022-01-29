TRIBUTES have been paid to a "lovely" woman who has died following a short illness.

Debbie Berry was well-known to many people in Newport and worked for 12 years as a lollipop lady on Fairoak Avenue at the city's St Joseph’s RC Primary School.

Debbie Berry was a lollipop lady near St Joseph's RC Primary School for 12 years (Picture: Ieuan Berry)

She later moved on to a role with the Welsh Ambulance Service and served for seven years as a member of the Friends of St Joseph’s.

Ms Berry died on January 22, aged 57.

She was a mother to two daughters – Seren and Ffion – and a son, Ieuan who described losing his mum as “the saddest day of my life”.

Debbie Berry with her daughters and son Ieuan when they were children

In a tribute to his mum, Ieuan, 24, wrote: “The most important woman in my life who taught me everything, looked after me, and only wanted the very best for me has been taken away.

“We have so many great memories - I’ll never forget them, and I’ll carry you in my heart forever.

"I miss hearing your beautiful special voice and your super big hugs.

Debbie Berry with her daughters Ffion and Seren

“I love you so much mum; I will carry your legacy on and continue to keep making you proud.

"I know you’ll forever be looking down upon me, keeping me safe and guiding me .

“You have done so much for so many people and helped whenever you could – you’re my true hero, who always put others before herself.

“Words will never describe how broken I am to not have you around anymore, but I know you’re in my heart, forever and always.”

Debbie Berry surrounded by her family

Teresa Conlon, part of St Joseph’s RC Primary School’s community, has set-up a fundraising page to help towards funeral costs.

She describes Ms Berry as a “valued member of our school family” adding: “She will be missed by so many people who knew and loved her.

Debbie Berry with her hair by daughter Seren

“Please help us to help her family in their time of need.”

People have donated and offered their condolences.

One tribute read: “A lovely lady who always chatted to us and was so friendly to all the children.”

People can donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/debbieberry