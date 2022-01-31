AN OLD police box in Gwent which resembles the iconic time machine from TV classic Doctor Who has been revamped.

The former phone box in Newport which looks like the TARDIS from the popular BBC TV show made national headlines in the 1980s after a scarf was painted around it.

This was a tribute to Tom Baker’s classic look as the iconic fourth incarnation of the Doctor.

South Wales Argus: Tom Baker's costume as the fourth Doctor featured a scarf (Picture: Gareth Milner/Wikimedia)Tom Baker's costume as the fourth Doctor featured a scarf (Picture: Gareth Milner/Wikimedia)

But, despite its Grade-II listed status, the landmark was reported to be suffering with "concrete cancer" and had become a common spot for graffiti.

South Wales Argus: The Newport landmark looking worse for wear before the fresh paint jobThe Newport landmark looking worse for wear before the fresh paint job

Earlier this month the old police box on Acacia Avenue, Somerton, was given a fresh lick of blue paint and Newport council gave permission for a scarf to be painted around it – completing the outfit.

Tom Baker played the fourth Doctor between 1974 and 1981

And, at last, Newport’s very own TARDIS has been restored to its former glory, adding some colour and character to the area.

South Wales Argus: The former police box has been restored with the scarf now painted on itThe former police box has been restored with the scarf now painted on it

Between 1929 and 1938 there were around 1,000 police boxes installed across Britain, but their numbers have now drastically reduced, with more than 98 per cent of them removed from UK streets.