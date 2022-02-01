A CWMBRAN business selling PPE and other supplies adapted to the pandemic in a unique way.

County Industrial Supplies Ltd, established in 1981, has supplied industry businesses over the years. Although the Covid pandemic forced them to close their showroom, based in County House on Chapel Street, it also led to a "rapid" rise of online sales.

This has now allowed the company to use the empty showroom to address what they perceived as a gap in the market: transforming it into a tanning salon, with plans to expand with more beauty services and a café.

James Pugh, who – along with his sister Lisa – took over the business from their father John five years ago said: “When Covid hit we were forced to close our showroom and trade counter.

“Because of Covid and the rapid rise of people purchasing online we decided to not reopen our shop which left us with a huge retail space in our property.

“With the new cash injection and an empty showroom, we saw a gap in the market for a quality tanning salon in Cwmbran - with an ideal location in Pontnewydd with a huge car park we went for it.

"Lisa has overseen the project from start to finish and has done a fantastic job in bringing it to life.”

Miami Sol Tanning Salon, which officially opened on January 17, now occupies the former showroom, while County Industrial Supplies Ltd operates online.

Planning has been approved for a café, with outdoor seating, based at the business and the team are looking into expansions such as:

A nail bar;

Masseuse;

Botox.

The growth of sales during the pandemic – partially based on PPE but also on other industrial supplies for businesses including steel works and pharmaceutical – also allowed the company to take on six new staff members.

