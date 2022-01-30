A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID MCVEIGH, 43, of Clos Ennig, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Malpas Road on July 11, 2021 and being in breach of a community order.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

CONNOR HUGHES, 18, of Hanbury Close, Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a scooter without insurance on the A4042 on July 17, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CERI SIMPSON, 33, of Hendre Farm Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £785 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment between December 2020 and April 2021 after a trial.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer walks free after it takes THREE years to bring him to court

NATHAN ANTHONY WILKINS, 33, of Moorland Road, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a Volkswagen Golf car on May 27, 2021.

He must carry out 216 hours of unpaid work and he was ordered to pay £815 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE FRANCIS, 47, of Constable Drive, St Julians, Newport, was ordered to pay £389 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on Market Street on December 20, 2021.

IEUAN EVANS, 23, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Bargoed on August 31, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £360 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE: Drug dealer caught with cocaine at M4 services

CHRISTINE KENNY, aged 34, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted fraud by unlawfully using a bank card belonging to another person to buy goods at Tesco Express and Baneswell Express on July 23, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £138.04 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SHEILA NORMAN, 65, of Mountain Road, Llanover, Monmouthshire, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty in Abergavenny on December 10, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE LLEWELLYN BEVAN, 44, of Ledbrooke Close, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £489 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on September 10, 2021.

PETER ALAN FRISWELL, 49, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,460 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage on July 26, 2021.

DAVID JASON WILLIAMS, 35, of St Woolos Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £714 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted the criminal damage of an internal wall, bedroom door, jewellery box and watch and possession of cannabis in September 2021.

KALEB THOMAS WILLIAMS, 24, of High Meadow, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Newbridge on July 15, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEALEY AMANDA HAMMONDS, 27, of Heol Y Bryn, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on Commercial Street, Pengam, on July 16, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

RYAN JAMES WILLIAMS, 37, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Clos Coed Bach, Blackwood, on July 15, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.