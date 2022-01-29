MANAGER James Rowberry declared there is plenty more to come from Newport County AFC despite the promotion hopefuls claiming a fourth League Two win on the spin.

The Exiles edged out Barrow 2-1 at Rodney Parade thanks to Dom Telford’s early double, hitting 20 goals for the season with strikes in the second and 12th minute.

However, they had to show their resilience to withstand a strong second half from the Bluebirds, who got a lifeline when the ball went off captain Mickey Demetriou into his own net.

Ollie Banks wasted a glorious late chance for the visitors and County held on to remain third in the table and close to a point behind Tranmere.

“For the first 20 minutes of the game we were excellent and then maybe we sat on the 2-0 lead a little bit,” said Rowberry.

“The most pleasing for me is that there is a lot more to come from us; we won 2-1 at home for our fourth win on the spin, after three games in eight days, and I still know there is more to come from this team.

“In the first 20 minutes we showed our quality to get the goals but then we had to do a backs-to-the-wall job. I was desperate to get the third goal before half-time.”

Rowberry will now negotiate deadline day on Monday before taking his side to leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The pace-setters hammered Tranmere 4-0 at Prenton Park and are looking sure to go up to League One.

“I have just seen their result, it will be a tough game and we are going into it as massive underdogs,” said Rowberry. “We just have to try and continue this streak that we are on.”

The Rovers game is followed by a trip to fifth-placed Northampton, who are two points behind them with a pair of games in hand, and then a run of five fixtures in Newport.

“It’s a big month. I look at the fixtures and they are tough games with the big boys at home, Mansfield, Tranmere, Forest Green,” said Rowberry.

“We play Forest Green twice and it will be a challenge, we have got to try and put our own stamp on things.”