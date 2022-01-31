A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS SMITHSON, 19, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 on July 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN HALL, 18, of Neerings, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a moped without due care and attention on Ty Gwyn Way on June 30, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEWIS DAVID OWEN, 20, of Lily Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Broadwalk, Caerleon, on October 17, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS HALL, 21, of Gordon Avenue, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and ketamine in his blood on the A467 Forge Road, Newport, on August, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £274 in fines and a surcharge.

YUGIN RAI, 26, of Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 141 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Oak Street on August 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £547 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE JENKINS, 58, of Tolpath, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he admitted intending to cause racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress on May 25, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £472 in costs and a surcharge.

LUCY CATHERINE THOMAS, 38, of Bloomery Circle, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after was found guilty of drink driving with 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on August 17, 2021 following a trial.

She was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and must pay £748 in costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE ANTHONY WREN, 41, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing £500 worth of criminal damage to a window at the Bana Restaurant on Commercial Road on November 15, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER RHYS KETTLE, 33, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on Letchworth Road on December 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAMAS DIN, 42, of Rugby Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Corporation Road/Cedar Road on March 5, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £640 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARLY GRIFFITHS, 35, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £274 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STACEY THOMAS, 38, of Baldwin Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, on July 19, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.