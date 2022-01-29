DOM Telford produced another eye-catching performance ahead of transfer deadline day but has declared he is happy at Newport County AFC and ready for a promotion bid.

The striker’s double earned the third-placed Exiles a 2-1 win against Barrow at Rodney Parade, taking him to 20 League Two goals in a remarkable campaign.

Telford has scored more times in 2021/22 than in the rest of his seasons combined and his exploits have raised fears among County fans of a move before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.

Manager James Rowberry confirmed that the club still have had no interest in the striker and the man himself stressed that he is loving life in Newport.

“I’m going to PSG! No, I am happy here. Football is a rollercoaster, I have had many downs and this is one of my ups,” said Telford, who joined in January last year after being a fringe figure at Plymouth.

“I came here to play football and get minutes. I am happy here, scoring goals in a great team, that’s all I can say.

“At the moment I am enjoying helping the team, I have always believed in my ability.

“At certain times thing get in your way and it’s hard to do what you know you are capable of but this was a great day and we go again next week “It’s hard to get back-to-back wins in this league but that is four on the spin and we just want to keep ticking the games off. Every week is massive in this league and we will keep working hard.”

Telford, a promotion winner with Bury in 2019, is out of contract in the summer and his future is likely to be shaped by County’s bid to go up.

“Me and the gaffer said to let the club and my agent deal with all that because I have had it in the past, when I’ve not been in as comfortable a situation, and it can cloud you on a Saturday if you are overthinking things,” he said.

“It’s better if I can concentrate on my football and keep coming in with a smile on my face. Do well and you get rewarded, but that’s down to my agent. I trust him a lot and trust the club.”

Telford became the first County player to score 20 times in the EFL since John Aldridge in 1983/4.

“I think Kev Ellison was about 35 then! I try not to sit back and reflect on what I have done personally but I might do tonight,” said the striker.

“Then it’s game by game and I will keep ticking them off, at the end of the season I will hopefully look back on a successful one and we’ve got a long way to go yet.”

Telford kept his target for the season private when he started his goal streak and he is remaining tight-lipped.

“Any striker is greedy for more. A lot of people set a benchmark of 20 goals but there is a lot more football to play,” he said.

“I am taking it game by game and hopefully we can all keep chipping in because Courtney Baker-Richardson has been brilliant recently, with a massively important goal at Scunthorpe.”