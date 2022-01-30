NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry has contingency plans for transfer deadline day as he waits for news of Josh Pask's "freak" injury.

The on-loan Coventry defender missed Saturday's League Two victory over Barrow at Rodney Parade because of a knee injury.

Pask suffered the blow against Scunthorpe and came off at Glanford Park but played three days later against Leyton Orient with strapping on his right leg.

However, the 24-year-old was an absentee against Barrow and County are waiting to see the results of a scan.

WAIT: Josh Pask

"It's a strange one, a freak one," said Rowberry. "He is fine but it's related to his knee and we will have to see on Monday the extent of it.

"I don't know [the extent] and of course it comes into my thinking [for recruitment]. You need to have a Plan A, B, C and D."

Pask, who made 17 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues last season, was brought in to add pace to the Exiles' defence with Rowberry saying at the time he would "add another dimension" to the back line.

James Clarke returned to the XI alongside Mickey Demetriou against Barrow while Priestley Farquharson is another option, plus Scot Bennett can drop back from midfield to defence.

Rowberry said on Friday that the Exiles were no longer actively hunting new recruits after bringing in Pask, midfielder James Waite and Crystal Palace striker Rob Street.

The boss won't be relaxing on Monday ahead of the close of the transfer window even if he gets good news regarding Pask.

"I will be busy I am sure fielding different calls and fielding opinions, but I am quite looking forward to it finishing," said Rowberry. "You can never say never [about making more signings] but we will wait and see what happens."

MOVE: Brandon Cooper has joined Swindon on loan

Meanwhile, former County loan star Brandon Cooper has joined Swindon on loan from Swansea City.

The 22-year-old was a huge hit in the first half of 2020/21, impressing with his ability on the ball as well as his strong defensive work, before being recalled by the Swans only to then suffer an ankle injury.

He has somewhat surprisingly returned to League Two rather than heading for a club at a higher level, linking up with the seventh-placed Robins.

Swindon director of football Ben Chorley, said: "We're delighted to get Brandon with the group. He comes with great pedigree.

"He's vocal, leads and comes from a club that has a very similar style and structure to their play."