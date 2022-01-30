NEWPORT RFC are second in the Premiership after coming from behind for a stunning 27-17 victory over Llandovery at Church Bank, writes Luke Hawkins.

Newport maintained their 100 per cent winning record in the league with a 24-point second half comeback.

At half-time the Drovers led 17-3 after tries from Lloyd Pike, Osian Davies and Tomi Lewis left the Black and Ambers with it all to do.

After a yellow for each side in the first 10 minutes of the second half, Newport hooker Will Griffiths got on the scoreboard shortly after 51 minutes with Will Reed converting.

Wing Elliot Frewen went over after 56 minutes to cut the gap to two points and the Drovers then suffered another sin bin.

Griffiths scored his second try to put Newport in front and then Cameron Lewis scored the bonus point try to seal the win with Reed converting.

Newport are a point behind leaders Carmarthen Quins with a game in hand.

In the Championship, Bedwas beat Beddau at home 21-3 to remain second behind Bargoed, who edged out Neath 22-20 thanks to a late Steff Thomas kick.

Pontypool scored five tries to beat Narberth away 29-17 and Leighton Jones' men are 16 points behind the pace-setting Bulls with three games in hand.

Cross Keys also won on the road with a 33-17 success at Ystalyfera.