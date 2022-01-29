A MAN who was given a £50,000 government-backed Covid loan blew most of it on drugs.
Louis Maxwell, 35, from Newport, claimed through Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Bounce Back Loan scheme to help his tow-truck business survive after lockdown.
He was a sole trader who owned Mr Tow Recovery Logistics, a car breakdown recovery operation.
Established in June 2019, it operated using a Jeep Cherokee and trailer.
In August 2020 he got a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan by overstating his projected income.
Maxwell did spend around £22,000 buying a new tow truck but spent the remainder on class A drugs.
He then sold the new truck to further fund his drug habit.
Maxwell filed for bankruptcy in August 2021, which triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service.
Sue Tovery, of the Insolvency Service, said: “Taxpayers' money was made available to help genuine businesses get through the lockdown period and where there have been abuses, we will not hesitate to take action.”
Maxwell was made the subject of a six-year bankruptcy order.
He is now banned from borrowing more than £500 without disclosing his bankrupt status and he cannot act as a company director without a court's permission.
