Fallon Christine Mae Jeffery was born a week late at home in Talywain on December 23, 2021, weighing 8lb 10oz. Her parents are Chloé Millett and Deri Jeffery and her big sisters are Lilli-Mae (eight) and Adaleigh-Mae (two).

Maddison Catherine Alice Lewis arrived at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on January 2, 2022, weighing 8lb 12oz. Her parents are Montana Malone and Sean Lewis, of Newport, and her big brother is Teddy (two).

Gracie-Mae Rogers was born 12 days late on October 24, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 3oz. Her parents are Abbie Anthony-Blud and Ross Rogers, of Newport. And her big brother is Riley (one).

Preston Lee Griffiths was born on February 2, 2021, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 7lb 4oz. He is the first child of Elisha Jones and Stacie Griffiths, of Rhymney.

Kaiden Eddie Perkin was born on December 24, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Newport, weighing 8lb 2oz. His parents are Stacey Taylor and Ryan Perkin, of Newport, and his siblings are Faith (10), Cody (eight), Olivia (eight) and Tyler (five).

Theodore Wookey was born on December 17, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 4oz. He is the first child of Demi Rogers and Tom Wookey, of Blackwood.