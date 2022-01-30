PUBLIC Health Wales has reported eight new Covid-related deaths – including three in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
Public Health Wales has published their latest Covid statistics, which reflects a 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday (January 28).
According to Public Health Wales there are 2,840 newly confirmed cases of Covid – which includes 63 for residents outside of Wales – and eight Covid-related deaths.
Of these eight deaths Public Health Wales reports that three were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB), two in Cardiff and Vale UHB, one in Betsi Cadwaldr UHB, one in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, and one in Swansea Bay UHB.
Public Health Wales’ death toll – throughout the entire Covid pandemic – now stands at 6,812.
Of the 2,840 new Covid cases included within Public Health Wales data – which includes 2,777 cases across Wales - 588 have been reported in the Gwent region.
This includes 179 in Newport, 164 in Caerphilly, 92 in Torfaen, 77 in Monmouthshire, and 76 in Blaenau Gwent.
The newly reported cases of Covid, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
- Anglesey - 63
- Blaenau Gwent - 76
- Bridgend - 119
- Caerphilly - 164
- Cardiff - 398
- Carmarthenshire - 142
- Ceredigion - 52
- Conwy - 121
- Denbighshire - 71
- Flintshire - 74
- Gwynedd - 68
- Merthyr Tydfil - 65
- Monmouthshire - 77
- Neath Port Talbot - 97
- Newport - 179
- Pembrokeshire - 78
- Powys - 80
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 205
- Swansea - 221
- Torfaen - 92
- Vale of Glamorgan - 156
- Wrexham - 165
- Unknown location - 14
- Resident outside Wales – 63
