A NEW record store has opened in Newport, with thousands of second-hand singles and albums on offer.

Retro Record Shop, in Corporation Road, is a new collaboration between Gwent Radio founder Sean Rafferty and veteran record seller Andrew Young, who for two decades has traded at Abergavenny Market.

The store sells records from the 1950s to the present day, across a wide range of genres. There are also thousands of CDs for music lovers to choose from.

The new venture comes as people of all ages take a renewed interest in vinyl records. The medium all but died out with the advent of CDs and, later, digital downloads – but 2021 saw vinyl sales grow to their highest level in three decades.

"People moved away from vonyl because they thought CDs would be the future," Mr Rafferty said. "But the thing with a vinyl record is that it's personal.

"When you play it and get that bit of crackling, it's got that heritage.

"It takes you back to your youth."

Inside the new Retro Record Shop in Newport.

The new shop in Newport holds an impressive catalogue of records that Mr Rafferty built on together with Mr Young during the pandemic.

There are plenty of household names and big hits on offer in the store's thousands of albums and 7" singles.

Retro Record Shop, at 268 Corporation Road, is open between 10am and 4.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays, and the owners will also continue to sell records at markets.