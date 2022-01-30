A NEWPORT teenager has been reported missing.

14-year-old Sami Azad has been reported missing; he was last seen two days ago at 11.30am on Friday, January 28.

He has known links to areas of Newport – including Pill and Maindee.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We’re looking for 14-year-old Sami Azad, from Neport, who’s been reported missing.

“Sami is about 5’5” tall, slim build with brown hair.

“He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, burgundy and blue tie, black trainers, black puffer jacker and carrying a black bag. Sami has known links to the Newport, Pill and Maindee area”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Sami Azad is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting ref. number 2200029410.

Alternatively, people can message Gwent Police directly on Facebook or Twitter.

