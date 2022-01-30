POLICE are investigating an attempted robbery in Monmouthshsire.
The attempted robbery took place in Wellfield Close, in Abergavenny, at around 12.30pm on Saturday, January 29.
Gwent Police are now investigating and have asked anyone with information or CCTV which could assist their investigation to get in touch.
People can call 101 quoting 2200032618.
Alternatively they can message Gwent Police directly via their Facebook or Twitter pages.
