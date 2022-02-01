A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

STEPHEN ROBERT JAMES GREGORY, 70, of Heol Maerdy, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A468 on December 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £271 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STUART JOHN HANCOCK, 44, of Caroline Street, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted interfering with a motor vehicle on January 19.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

MARK TERENCE HODSON, 32, of Crown Lane, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 147 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on the A472 in Maesycwmmer on October 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL JEROME WILLIAMS, 38, of Brooks Row, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Deri and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay £1,185 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

DECLAN ALDRED, 24, of Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Catholic Road, Brynmawr, on October 9, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 29 months and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

HYWEL MALDWYN PERRY, 44, of Second Avenue, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £110 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine in Newport on April 30, 2019.

JOSHUA PAUL EYNON, 30, of The Twinings, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £284 in compensation, costs, fine and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a cell at Newport Central police station on December 20, 2021.

CRAIG JOHN RAYMOND RAWLINGS, 35, of Kennard Place, Blaenavon, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on September 26, 2021.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject of a restraining order and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.