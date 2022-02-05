THIS picture takes us back to March 1987 when flooding struck Gwent.
Gale force winds and torrential rain brought down power cables and caused traffic chaos throughout the region. Around 40,000 homes suffered power cuts, the Severn Bridge was closed and the ceremonial start of work on the Ebbw Vale Garden Festival site was disrupted.
The weather also held up crown court proceedings and flooded buildings and roads.
Our picture shows a stranded motorist on Henllys Lane and the good samaritan who came to her aid.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.