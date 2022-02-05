THIS picture takes us back to March 1987 when flooding struck Gwent.

Gale force winds and torrential rain brought down power cables and caused traffic chaos throughout the region. Around 40,000 homes suffered power cuts, the Severn Bridge was closed and the ceremonial start of work on the Ebbw Vale Garden Festival site was disrupted.

The weather also held up crown court proceedings and flooded buildings and roads.

Our picture shows a stranded motorist on Henllys Lane and the good samaritan who came to her aid.