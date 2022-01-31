BLUE Light Card is offering members major savings at big brands this Valentine's day from Ernest Jones to Virgin Experience Days.

The discount service has secured up to 40 per cent savings on gifts, cards, restaurant trips and romantic getaways to help you really blow your special someone away. 

Emergency service, NHS, social care workers and armed forces can access the unbelievable deals by signing up for a Blue Light Card.

These are the brands that will be offering Blue Light customers discounts ahead of February 14 to give you inspiration on that perfect romantic gesture. 

Blue Light Card has up to 40 per cent off on Valentine's discounts

Gifts and cards

Date night

  • Bills - 20 per cent off the bill
  • Gousto - 40 per cent off all boxes in the first month, for new customers only
  • Turtle Bay - Get 20 per cent off food
  • Yo Sushi - 20 per cent off dine-in and click and collect

Romantic getaways and experiences

How to apply for a Blue Light Card

Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online at their website.

If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.

See the full list of jobs that are eligible via our explainer.

A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.