Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be performing in Cardiff Bay this summer. 

Taking place on Wednesday, July 20, the chart-topping star will headline the open-air concert at Cardiff Bay's Alexandra Head. 

The show comes after Capaldi conquered the world with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale on Friday, February 4 at 10am via Live Nation

The two-time BRIT winner broke debut album became the biggest selling album of 2019 and 2020 breaking the record for the most consecutive weeks in the chart for a solo artist.

One week after its release it became gold-certified and holds the record for the most-streamed week 1 debut album.

Capaldi's hit song Someone You Lived became the bestselling single of 2019 and made him a Grammy Nominated artist. 

If you want to grab tickets you'll have to be quick, as Capaldi's last tour sold out in seconds. 

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 4 at 10am via Live Nation.