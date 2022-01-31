Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be performing in Cardiff Bay this summer.
Taking place on Wednesday, July 20, the chart-topping star will headline the open-air concert at Cardiff Bay's Alexandra Head.
The show comes after Capaldi conquered the world with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.
Tickets for the show will go on general sale on Friday, February 4 at 10am via Live Nation.
NEW: Chart-topping, multi-award-winning singer-songwriter @LewisCapaldi will play Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay (@bay_series_) this summer! 🔥— Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) January 31, 2022
Snap up tickets in our #LNpresale this Thursday at 10am 👉 https://t.co/QNqq9vJZXQ pic.twitter.com/5E7puryHmA
The two-time BRIT winner broke debut album became the biggest selling album of 2019 and 2020 breaking the record for the most consecutive weeks in the chart for a solo artist.
One week after its release it became gold-certified and holds the record for the most-streamed week 1 debut album.
Capaldi's hit song Someone You Lived became the bestselling single of 2019 and made him a Grammy Nominated artist.
If you want to grab tickets you'll have to be quick, as Capaldi's last tour sold out in seconds.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 4 at 10am via Live Nation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.