GLOBAL streaming giant Spotify has responded to the controversy surrounding the platforms hosting of a podcast that spreads misinformation on Covid.

Chief executive of Spotify Daniel Ek released a statement that says Spotify is working to add a content advisory to podcasts that discuss Covid-19.

Adding that listeners who listen to content about the virus would be directed to a website that "provided easy access to data-driver facts, up-to-date information as hared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world."

Mr Ek also said that they hope the new effort will help combat misinformation and that it will be rolled out across the world in the coming days.

Neil Young removed his music following the podcast. (PA)

The news comes following Neil Young and Joni Mithcell asking the platform to remove their music due to controversial podcasts still being available on the platform.

Spotify currently is the host of the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which created outrage for repeatedly spreading Covid conspiracy theories

And promoting the use of ivermectin to treat Covid symptoms which is a medicine used in horses that has not been proved to be effective for treating coronavirus.

Back in 2020, Spotify acquired the podcast for more than 100 million dollars, acquainting to £77 million.

Rogan a stand-up comedian has previously attracted controversy for suggesting that the young and healthy should not get vaccinated.

Although Spotify will be adding an advisory they have not yet discussed whether The Joe Rogan Experience podcast will be removed from the platform.