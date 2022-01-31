WITH transfer deadline day in full swing, we have looked back at previous seasons to see how Newport County AFC have faired in January.

The month-long winter transfer window has been something of a bane for County fans in recent years.

Summer loan signings who have gone on to become fan favourites in the opening months of the season, have then been lost to recalls during January.

The most recent of these unwelcome deadline day headlines were Scott Twine and Saikou Janneh.

The former became revered in the Exiles fanbase for a plethora of long-range strikes during the first half of the 2020/21 season.

Unfortunately for County, this stellar form saw him recalled by parent club Swindon Town during the January window.

Strike Janneh also earned himself a recall to Bristol City with impressive form in a County shirt.

In the 2018/19 season, another young County star was recalled by Bristol City due to his form which enamoured him with the home support.

Forward Antoine Semenyo is still sung about by the Exiles supporters to this day, such was his impact at the club in the short time he was there.

Looking to this season, County fans will likely be thankful of not having to worry about Dom Telford being recalled.

However, make sure you keep a close eye on the deadline day live blog in case of a last-minute swoop for the County marksman.