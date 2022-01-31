POLICE are appealing for information after a guitar was stolen from a Caerphilly borough store.

The purple bass guitar was reported as stolen on Wednesday, January 19 at 11.10am from the Band Box in Risca.

It is valued at £800 and has a mirrored scratch plate and the initials GH carved into the headstock.

MORE NEWS:

Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police on 101 or through social media and quote the reference 2200020323.