POLICE are appealing for information after a guitar was stolen from a Caerphilly borough store.
The purple bass guitar was reported as stolen on Wednesday, January 19 at 11.10am from the Band Box in Risca.
It is valued at £800 and has a mirrored scratch plate and the initials GH carved into the headstock.
Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police on 101 or through social media and quote the reference 2200020323.
