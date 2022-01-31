RESIDENTS across Gwent are facing increases in their council tax bills ranging from 1.95 per cent to four per cent from April.

Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly councils have each released details of their budget plans for the upcoming financial year.

The proposed rises in council tax range from 1.95 per cent in Torfaen to four per cent in Blaenau Gwent.

None of the proposals have been finalised yet, but all five councils will need to set a balanced budget in time for implementation in April.

So, at what stage are each of the five local authority areas and what are the proposals?

Newport:

Newport City Council is proposing a council tax increase of 3.7 per cent.

This would amount to a weekly increase of £0.59 – £0.79 for properties in house bands A to C, the most common bands in Newport, from April, the start of the new financial year.

A public consultation is currently being held on the budget plans, with a deadline of Friday, February 11.

The plans are also being considered by councillors on scrutiny committees, before the results will be considered by the cabinet at its meeting in February.

Monmouthshire:

Monmouthshire County Council is proposing a 3.95 per cent increase in council tax.

The proposed rise amounts to householders paying an additional £56.66 a year, or £1.09 a week, on a band D property currently paying £1,434.

A public consultation on the budget plans is open until February 16, while the plans are also being considered by councillors as part of the scrutiny process.

The plans will then be finalised by the council’s cabinet, before the budget is set at a full council meeting on March 3.

Torfaen:

Torfaen County Borough Council is proposing a council tax rise of 1.95 per cent.

This amounts to a band D household paying an extra £27.72 per year, or 53p per week, in council tax.

Councillors will consider the plans as part of the scrutiny process this week, before they go before the cabinet.

The budget will then be finalised in March.

Blaenau Gwent:

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is proposing a four per cent council tax rise.

The proposal amounts to an increase of 91p per week on a band A property, or £1.06 per week on a band B.

In Blaenau Gwent 85 per cent of homes are in band A or B.

The budget plans are currently out for public consultation until February 14 and are expected to be discussed at a special council meeting on February 17.

Caerphilly:

Caerphilly council is proposing a council tax increase of 2.5 per cent.

The rise equates to a 59p weekly increase for an average band D property.

A public consultation on the budget plans is open until February 13, before final budget proposals are considered in February.

A 5.5 per cent increase in the Gwent Police council tax precept is also proposed, which forms part of the household bill across the region.

The rise equates to a typical band D property paying an extra £15.84 per year towards policing.

Charges for town and community councils are also added to council tax bills in some areas.