Live: Protest in Newport in connection with woman's arrest for putting up stickers

Protest in Newport connected with woman's arrest for posters
- Around 35 people are staging a protest outside Newport Police Station.
- It is believed to be connected with the arrest of a woman in the city last week who was seen putting up posters.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.