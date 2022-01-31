ONE of Wales’ 11 newly reported deaths relating to Covid-19 were recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,166 and Wales’ total rises to 6,823 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 4,528 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 931 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 320. Caerphilly recorded 252. There were 172 cases in Torfaen, 103 in Monmouthshire and 84 in Blaenau Gwent.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 61
- Blaenau Gwent - 84
- Bridgend – 204
- Caerphilly – 252
- Cardiff – 547
- Carmarthenshire – 350
- Ceredigion - 45
- Conwy - 124
- Denbighshire - 134
- Flintshire - 192
- Gwynedd - 118
- Merthyr Tydfil - 82
- Monmouthshire - 103
- Neath Port Talbot - 201
- Newport – 320
- Pembrokeshire - 148
- Powys - 155
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 304
- Swansea – 371
- Torfaen - 172
- Vale of Glamorgan – 216
- Wrexham - 195
- Unknown location - 24
- Resident outside Wales – 126
