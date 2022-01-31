A CAERPHILLY woman has avoided a jail term after pleading guilty to assaulting six emergency services workers.
Amy Louise Tidball appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, having been charged with the offences, which took place between March and May 2021.
The 29-year-old, of The Bryn, Trethomas, in Caerphilly County Borough pleaded guilty to six counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
Five of these charges took place on St Cadoc’s Hospital grounds, in Caerleon.
These took place between March 24, and April 22, 2021.
Here, five separate emergency services workers were assaulted while carrying out their duties as emergency services personnel.
The sixth charge took place at Market Street in Bridgend, on May 20, when another emergency services worker was assaulted while carrying out his duties as an emergency services worker.
She also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage of property valued at £5,000 or less, relating to a curtain pole belonging to St Cadoc’s Hospital in Caerleon, on April 20.
Ms Tidball’s guilty pleas were taken into account when a sentence was handed out, on Wednesday, January 26.
She received a community order, and has been made subject to a curfew for six weeks, with electronic monitoring.
The court also ordered her to pay £200 in compensation.
