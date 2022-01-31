It is cold out there, Newport, and with last month’s news that inflation has hit a 30-year high – and is still set to increase – energy prices are only the tip of the iceberg.

Every day, financial pressures are becoming very real to families across the country.

It is the Tory government at Westminster which has the powers and the finance to address this, but when it should be doing all it can to protect people, it is distracted.

Here in Wales, our Welsh Labour Government is using every lever at our disposal to help those who need it.

If you are struggling with bills, please consider whether any of the following schemes would be useful:

* Welsh Government’s Winter Fuel Support Scheme

Welsh Government will provide a one-off £100 cash payment to households to help with the bills, regardless of how you currently pay.

To be eligible, you must be in receipt of certain welfare benefits.

Apply before February 18 via Newport City Council’s website.

* Warm Home Discount Scheme

This UK scheme offers up to a one-off £140 discount on your electricity bill.

You can qualify if you’re in receipt of certain pension credits, or if you’re on a low income.

gov.uk/the-warm-home-discount-scheme

* Discretionary Assistance Fund

Finally, if you’re experiencing extreme financial hardship, you may wish to apply for the Welsh Government’s Discretionary Assistance Fund.

Until the end of March, the DAF will provide support to individuals who are in financial hardship and use need support with off-grid fuel.

To make an application, please contact a support worker, a social worker, a housing officer, Citizens Advice or other similar professional.

All the info via: gov.wales/discretionary-assistance-fund-daf

If you need help, please do not hesitate to get in touch with any issues or concerns: jayne.bryant@senedd.wales 01633 376627

Big Garden Birdwatch

Last weekend I took part in RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch which helps them monitor how garden birds are faring. Sadly, we’ve lost 38 million birds from UK skies in the last 50 years, so it really is vital we do all we can to look after our birdlife.

Many of the easiest ways to help protect local birds and wildlife can be done from our gardens or balconies.

From feeders and birdboxes, to bee hotels and hedgehog houses, find out how to help on the RSPB website.