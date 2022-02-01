THERE are two arrest warrants outstanding in Gwent, with both men wanted by police being sought in connection with drug-related offences.
All information has been listed since January 28.
Lee James Michael Edwards
The 37-year-old, of Woodfield, Blackwood, is accused of possessing a controlled substance.
The substance in question was Class B drug amphetamine.
Edwards allegedly had the drugs on his person in Ebbw Vale on December 27, 2021.
A warrant for this arrest without has been issued as he made no appearance in answer to bail.
Thomas Richard Barnard
The 30-year-old is accused of driving a vehicle in Caerphilly County Borough while over the limit for two types of drug.
A resident of Hill Street, Rhymney, Barnard allegedly drove a transit van through School Street, Pontlottyn on July 2, 2021.
He allegedly had both Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Benzoylecgonine in his blood - both are controlled substances.
Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis and Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offence he is charged with is punishable by imprisonment.
