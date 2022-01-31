A ROAD in Risca is closed until April for water main repairs.
Park Road, which runs past Wellspring Medical Centre, will be closed from today – January 31 – until the beginning of April.
Welsh Water’s contractors Lewis CE will be carrying out the work on the junction of Park Road and Gelli Avenue, and said that the road will be closed for the duration to make sure the contractors and motorists are safe.
The work will be carried out Monday-Friday between 7.30am and 5.30pm.
MORE NEWS:
- Road closures on M4 set to cause disruption
- Why Newport can't just rely on retail to build a city centre for the future
Welsh Water said in a letter to residents: “As a company we are committed to ensuring the efficient use of water and to reduce leakage. That’s why we’re investing £10million to repair and replace pipes in poor condition to help reduce the risk of any leaks wherever possible.”
Diversions are in place as can be seen in the image above.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.