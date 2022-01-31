Newport-based commercial property agency M4 Property Consultants has recruited a new team member as it continues to expand its share of the south east Wales commercial property sector.

Claire Bignell, the newly-appointed assistant surveyor at the firm, brings a wealth of experience from the construction law sector to the role.

Having worked as an associate lawyer with M&A Solicitors in Cardiff, Cobbetts LLP in Manchester and Bevan Brittan LLP in Bristol specialising in construction, Claire is well practised in working closely with developers, landlords, tenants and all members of the construction team in negotiating and preparing construction documents.

She will be assisting the agency team with market research, implementation of marketing activities, undertaking viewings together with negotiations and reporting to clients.

Dan Smith, managing director of M4 Property Consultants, said: “Despite covid we have continued to receive a great number of enquiries and have successfully converted many of these into lettings or sales for our clients.

"New clients continue to approach us following recommendations and, to ensure we can assist, we knew we had to expand. We are delighted to have secured Claire. She’s made a great impact already and we are looking forward to seeing this develop further moving forward.”

Claire said: “I am looking forward to this new role and understanding a different element to the commercial property industry.

"The diversity of clients we are working with is of particular interest as they range from start-up businesses moving into their first office to investors and investment companies seeking to purchase or dispose of commercial assets. I have already found that my construction and legal knowledge is proving beneficial.”

M4 Property Consultants has experienced even greater demand for industrial, neighbourhood retail and good value office properties since the turn of the year and is viewing 2022 with great optimism.

The agency recently facilitated one of the largest commercial property transactions in Wales in the last six months - the £7.9 million sale of a 90,000sq ft purpose-built industrial estate in Caldicot to Industrials REIT.