A BLAENAU Gwent man is wanted to return to prison.
Colin McBlain, 34 from Cwm was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for three years, four months and 24 days for burglary on June 11, 2020 and was released on January 7.
He has breached his licence conditions and Gwent Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with any information should contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference 2200010215. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
