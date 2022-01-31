WELSH Water has confirmed that it is still investigating the cause of a burst water main that caused chaos in Lliswerry more than a week ago.
The burst – which happened in the early hours of Friday, January 22 – caused flooding along a stretch of Nash Road and submerged the nearby Aldi car-park.
Entrances to both Nash College and Lliswerry High School were flooded, and both had to close for the day, with students being sent home.
The stretch of Nash Road near to the roundabout with the Southern Distributor Road remained closed for much of the day, with Welsh Water on the scene working to pump out the water from the Aldi car park.
Those living on Nash Road had reported some water discolouring and a loss of pressure in their homes before things got back to normal later in the day.
A spokesperson for Welsh Water told the Argus that an “internal investigation is ongoing as to what caused the water main to burst.
They said that the burst was deemed a significant one and that it was not yet possible to provide any further information until the investigation has concluded.
“The car park at the nearby Aldi store was eventually drained and was then properly cleaned.”
The burst comes just five months after a sinkhole closed Cromwell Street in Lliswerry, leading to concerns around the underground water systems in the area.
