Langstone-based cybersecurity software firm Enclave Networks has closed a $1m funding round led by existing investors Next Big Thing together with new US-based cyber investors Gula Tech Adventures.

Enclave Networks has developed technology to improve the security and resilience of computer networks, while simultaneously making them more straightforward to set up and manage.

The investment will support Enclave's go-to-market strategy and expansion into new markets, including the USA.

In 2021, four in ten businesses identified breaches or attacks on their networks, according to the Government's Cyber Security Breach Survey.

Enclave makes connectivity within businesses and their supply chains simpler and more secure. It does this by ensuring connecting systems are invisible to unauthorised third parties.

Enclave Networks CEO David Notley said: "We are delighted to oversubscribe our latest funding round with outstanding investors who have proven capabilities growing disruptive technology companies such as ours. Network infrastucture has become increasingly complex and diverse, with the result that all too often it can be a blocker to organisational agility rather than the enabler it can be with Enclave.

"Thanks to this deal, we will be able to target new markets and develop our client base across the globe. We will also be adding to our team, investing in new roles particularly to support our go to market activities."

He said: "These are exciting times for Enclave Networks. We are looking forward to working with Next Big Thing, Gula Tech Adventures and our other partners to offer more companies the opportunity to protect their networks against the ever-growing threat of cyber attacks and the disastrous consequences such breaches can bring.

“Our mission is to help organisations radically simplify their network management by turning their networks into enablers rather than blockers."