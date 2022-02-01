A new store offering high street fashion brands at discounted prices is set to open in Newport, and they are looking for staff.

Last week, the Argus revealed that Newlife would be opening their first Welsh store in the city.

In just a matter of weeks (Friday, February 18), the store, located at Newport West Retail Park is set to open its doors to customers.

Ahead of that day, the Midlands based charity and retailer is looking for staff to fill a number of roles at their South Wales store.

This includes a store manager, deputy store manager, senior sales assistants, and sales assistants in both a permanent and flexible capacity.

The salary for the store manager position is said to range from £26,000 - £28,000.

Meanwhile the advertised salary for deputy store manager is £22,000, which sales roles have a range of hourly pay ranges.

According to the job advert, “We are not like any other charity. All stock in our stores is new and donated by retailers, allowing us to create a heaven for bargain hunters and savvy fashionista shoppers who want designer and high street products at discount prices.

“The Store Manager role in Newlife is unique, it allows you to create the extraordinary, by driving sales in your store to, in turn generate money to support Disabled Children and their families.

“No two days are the same and due to the nature of the business, the product type can quickly change so you have to be a fast thinker and swift on your feet to change the layout and merchandising to drive sales.”

Everything you need to know about the new store

If the Newlife name sounds a little familiar to you, it might be because it serves as the retail branch of Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children.

But, it certainly is a charity shop unlike others.

While the proceeds from sales benefit charity in the traditional sense, Newlife don’t accept second hand donations.

Instead, it operates more like an outlet store, selling new items, which were received directly from high street stores.

It means that the store will sell a mixture of end of line items, customer returns, and products with minor defects.

Opening hours will be from 9.30am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday with late night opening to 7pm on Thursday and Sunday trading from 11am to 5pm.

The charity has partnered with over 300 retailers to sell their products, and, where possible, sell them at a discount.

All of the vacancies available at the Newport store, and at Newlife stores across the UK, can be found online here.