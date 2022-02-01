PLANS for a new primary school in Ebbw Vale will be decided by councillors at a meeting on Thursday, February 3.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee will look at a proposal by the authority itself to build a new 360-place primary school and 52 place ‘day nursery’ childcare facility on the footprint of the former Glyncoed Comprehensive School off Badminton Grove, Ebbw Vale.

According to the report the proposed school will be a direct replacement of the existing nearby Glyncoed Primary School, which has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The new development will be bigger than the current primary school, which provides 305 primary school spaces, 53 day nursery childcare places, and employs 29 staff.

If the scheme is agreed, it is expected that the new school will open in 2023 and will also provide a range of community and sport facilities which can be separate from the main school.

But there have been objections from residents who believe the proposal does not address traffic management concerns.

The council’s planning case officer Joanne White said: “I acknowledge the comments raised by objectors in terms of potential congestion at peak times during school drop-off/pick-up times.

“In response to those comments the highway authority have raised no concerns in relation to the development in terms of both vehicular movements or parking provision.”

The report explains that there is already a primary school around 110 metres to the south of the site.

Ms White said that the new school is “unlikely” to make the congestion situation there worse at peak times.

Ms White said: “In conclusion, the proposed replacement primary school with childcare facility is considered to be acceptable in land use terms and would not have an unacceptable impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area nor have an adverse impact upon the neighbouring amenity or highway network.”

She adds that planning permission should be “granted.”

According to the report:

A multi-use games area (MUGA) could also be built at the to the eastern boundary behind the primary school.

Solar panels will also feature to the school roof.

In total, 111 car parking spaces will be provided, of which 40 relate to the existing bowls centre located to the north-east of the site.

These will include disabled bays and ones with electrical charging points.

A drop off zone for pupils will have 10 car bays in front of the site and will be accessed off Badminton Grove.