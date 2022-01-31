Boris Johnson has said he “accepts Sue Gray’s general findings in full” and “above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now”.

The Prime Minister apologised for the things “we simply didn’t get right” and apologised for the way the situation has been handled.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons: “Firstly, I want to say sorry – and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

“It’s no use saying this or that was within the rules and it’s no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone.”

The statements come after Sue Gray’s report on the “partygate” allegations of lockdown-busting gatherings in No 10 and Whitehall were published on Monday.

The 12-page report has been published on the government website.

The limited version of the report was made available to the public as Boris Johnson prepared to give a statement in Commons this afternoon.

Boris Johnson to overhaul Downing Street operations

The Prime Minister told MPs he will overhaul the operation in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office to address the concerns raised in Sue Gray’s report, adding: “I get it and I will fix it.”

Boris Johnson faced shouts of “resign” from Opposition MPs as he told the Commons: “We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices – not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel.

“But it isn’t enough to say sorry. This is a moment when we must look at ourselves in the mirror and we must learn.

“While the Metropolitan Police must yet complete their investigation, and that means there are no details of specific events in Sue Gray’s report, I of course accept Sue Gray’s general findings in full, and above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now.”