Boris Johnson’s response to Sue Gray’s report published on Monday has sparked further calls to resign in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson said he “accepts Sue Gray’s general findings in full” and “above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now”.

The Prime Minister apologised for the things “we simply didn’t get right” and apologised for the way the situation has been handled.

He told the Commons: “Firstly, I want to say sorry – and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

“It’s no use saying this or that was within the rules and it’s no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone.”

Boris Johnson faced shouts of “resign” from Opposition MPs as he told the Commons: “We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices – not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel.

“But it isn’t enough to say sorry. This is a moment when we must look at ourselves in the mirror and we must learn.

“While the Metropolitan Police must yet complete their investigation, and that means there are no details of specific events in Sue Gray’s report, I of course accept Sue Gray’s general findings in full, and above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now.”

Sir Keir Starmer calls on Tory MPs to decide on Boris Johnson’s future

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the British people believe Boris Johnson should “do the decent thing and resign” but he is “a man without shame”.

He said: “There are members opposite who know that, and they know the Prime Minister is incapable of it. The question they must ask themselves is what are they going to do about it?

“They can heap their reputations, the reputation of their party and the reputation of this country on the bonfire that is his leadership, or they can spare the country from a Prime Minister totally unworthy of his responsibilities. It is their duty to do so.

“They know better than anyone how unsuitable he is for high office, many of them knew in their hearts that we would inevitably come to this one day, and they know that as night follows day, continuing his leadership will mean further misconduct, cover-up and deceit.

“It is only they who can end this farce. The eyes of the country are upon them. They will be judged on the decisions they take now.”

Theresa May disagrees with Boris Johnson over Sue Gray report

Theresa May Conservative former Prime Minister Theresa May said: “The Covid regulations imposed significant restrictions on the freedoms of members of the public. They had a right to expect their Prime Minister to have read the rules, to understand the meaning of the rules and indeed those around him to have done so too and to set an example in following those rules.

“What the Gray report does show is that Number 10 Downing Street was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public, so either my right honourable friend had not read the rules or didn’t understand what they meant and others around him, or they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?”

Mr Johnson replied: “No, Mr Speaker that is not what the Gray report says, I suggest that she waits to see the conclusion of the inquiry.”

Ian Blackford ordered to leave Commons over Boris Johnson comments

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has been ordered to leave the House of Commons for failing to withdraw claims against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked Ian Blackford to confirm he had withdrawn claims that the Prime Minister had misled the House.

Mr Blackford replied: “That the Prime Minister may have inadvertently misled the House.”

Sir Lindsay countered: “To help me help the House, you’ve withdrawn your earlier comment and replaced it with inadvertently?”

Mr Blackford said: “It’s not my fault if the Prime Minister can’t be trusted to tell the truth.”

Amid raucous shouting from the Tory benches, the Speaker said: “Under the power given to me by standing order number 43 I order the honourable member to withdraw immediately from the House.”

Mr Blackford walked out the chamber before the Speaker had finished, with Sir Lindsay noting: “It’s all right, we don’t need to bother.”