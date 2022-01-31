Keir Starmer has heavily criticised Boris Johnson in the Commons following the release of Sue Gray's report, calling on the Prime Minister to fulfil his "promise" to release the full report in the future.

A limited version of the report into No 10 and Whitehall parties during lockdown has criticised a “serious failure” to observe the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government.

Ms Gray's findings were published online on the Government website today (January 31).

Speaking in the Commons the Labour leader said that the Prime Minister had "took us all for fools" and had "insulted the public's intelligence".

He added: "Whatever your politics, whichever party you vote for honesty and decency matters, our great democracy depends on it, and cherishing and nurturing British democracy is what it means to be patriotic.

"There are members opposite who know that and they know the Prime Minister is incapable of it.

"The question they must now ask themselves is 'What are they going to do about it?'"

Starmer also made note of the fact that 12 of the cases "have reached the threshold for criminal investigation" which meant that there were "flagrant" breaches of lockdown rules, according to the Labour leader.

The version of Ms Gray’s report published online said “it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public”.

She also found that “at least some of the gatherings” she investigated represent “a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time”.

The final line of the report reads: “There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government. This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded."