VISITOR restrictions at some Newport cemeteries remain in force because "a minority of people" are treating the sites "with a lack of respect".

Newport City Council's leader revealed there were several incidents in the run-up to Christmas, including a break-in at Christchurch Cemetery that led to £25,000 worth of damages.

There was also evidence of people "parking on graves" and one near-miss in which a driver "lost control of a vehicle and almost ploughed into mourners during a funeral service".

Under the council's current rules, public vehicle access to Christchurch and St Woolos cemeteries is generally prohibited on weekdays – although in special cases mourners can call the council switchboard and request specific access.

Pedestrian access to cemeteries remains available every day, but in recent weeks the council has been criticised for continuing to impose cemetery visitor restrictions for health and safety reasons, which opponents say is "over-reacting" and causing "upset" for the bereaved.

Readers have also shared their frustrations over the policy, which many claim is unfair on the elderly and people with mobility issues.

MORE NEWS:

In a recent meeting, city council leader Jane Mudd said the local authority was "very much aware of the concerns that are being expressed by the public" and vowed vehicular access would be restored "in a safe way".

"Unfortunately there are a small number of people who cannot respect the sanctity of our burial grounds here in Newport," she said.

"Over the Christmas period, on Christmas Eve, one driver lost control of a vehicle and almost ploughed into mourners during a funeral service," Cllr Mudd said. "The larger Christchurch Cemetery was broken into and there was £25,000 worth of damages.

"The entry pillars at Christchurch Cemetery have been driven into as well, and there’s damage there too. And we also have numerous photos of those people – who’ve got no respect for the sacred nature of that ground – actually parking on graves."

Newport City Council is "currently in the process of undertaking further assessments" and "further announcements will become available when we’ve identified and approved the level of investment that’s required".

Cllr Mudd added: "Please don’t think that we’re not listening – because we are. Those cemeteries will be reopened in the way that the public wish them to, but in a safe way."