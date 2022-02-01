A SHOP selling fragrances and aromatics in Newport city centre has seemingly closed down, less than six months after opening.

Located inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre, Lyssium Aromatics opened its doors to customers in September 2021.

But, as January 2022 drew to a close, the unit inside the shopping precinct is once again empty.

In recent days, the shop was seen with limited stock inside.

On Monday, January 31, the lights inside the unit were switched off, and the shop floor had been completely emptied.

What’s more, Lyssium Aromatics is no longer listed on the store directory on the Kingway Centre website.

It is not yet known why the store has closed, and what the future has in store for the business, which is headquartered in Caldicot.

However, it appears as though the business is continuing to trade as an online-only entity, as it operated prior to the store opening in the first place.

First set up during the lockdown, the local business sells fragrance oils, carpet fresheners, and diffusers.

Their products are said to be hand manufactured, at a warehouse in Caldicot.

Speaking after the Kingsway store opened last autumn, a spokesman for the business told the Argus: “By selling our products in the shop we can get a better view of public reaction to our products than selling online.

“It also gives us brand awareness in the local area – the reaction to the new shop has been very encouraging.”

At this time, it is unclear if they will be seeking another retail space to call home.

But it comes as yet another blow to Newport’s high street, which is reported to have more empty retail units than anywhere else in Britain – with one in three stores in Newport city centre said to be empty.

While this research, from think tank the Centre for Cities certainly paints a bleak picture of the city centre, there is still some cause for optimism.

In recent days, a new tattoo business has set up shop on the ground floor of Chartist Tower, a new store specialising in geek culture looks set to open soon on Commercial Street, and the project to bring Newport Market back into life is moving ahead at full steam.