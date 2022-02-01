A MAN has been arrested after an incident which saw a woman struck by a car outside a pub in Pontnewynydd, Pontypool over the weekend.

Police were called to The Royal Oak, on George Street, at around 1.05am on Saturday, January 29, following reports of “a collision involving a car and a pedestrian”.

It has since been confirmed that a woman was struck by a vehicle, suffering injuries which are not thought to have been life threatening or life changing.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment, but has since been discharged.

Gwent Police has confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The 30-year-old, from Pontypool, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Meanwhile, it understood that during the incident, the Royal Oak pub suffered some exterior damage to its property.

In a post on social media, pub bosses revealed that they would be forced to close on Saturday, as a result of the damage.

However, they were able to reopen once again on Sunday, January 30.

What has been said about the incident?





Confirming news of the incident, Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian outside the Royal Oak pub in George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, on Saturday, January 29, shortly before 1.05am.

"A woman attended hospital for treatment but has since been discharged. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"A 30-year-old man from Pontypool was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries."

Following the incident, a spokesman from the Royal Oak said: "We want to pass on our best wishes to the lady hurt in the incident. She was and remains to be our first priority.

"We have been in constant contact and will do all we can to help her. The event has shook us as a pub, as we work hard to ensure a safe and friendly environment for all our customers, old and new."

They added: "We want to thank each and every person who helped us [including] customers and neighbours, some of whom put themselves directly in harm's way to protect others.

"This is the type of community spirit we have, and we are so grateful to each of them for helping to contain the situation."