TESCO has launched a new Valentine's Day meal deal with three courses for just £15.
The deal will be available to buy from February 9 to 14 and there is something for everyone on offer.
Perfect for a romantic date night, the meal includes one starter, one main, two sides, a dessert, and a choice of drink.
There are lots of choices, from crispy calamari to rump steak, duck breast, or a bottle of prosecco.
Here is everything you can get in the Valentine's Day Meal Deal for £15
Starters (Choose one)
- Tesco Finest Camembert Sharing Bread Heart
- Tesco Finest Crispy Calamari with Chilli Dip
- Tesco Finest Feta & Red Pepper Tartlets
- Tesco Finest Antipasti Platter Wicked Kitchen Crispy M’shrooms with Smoky Ketchup
Mains (Choose one)
- Tesco Finest Rump Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter
- Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce
- Tesco Finest Burgers with Heart Shaped Triple Cheese Melt
- Tesco Finest Chicken Cabernet Sauvignon
- Tesco Finest Chicken in a Prosecco Sauce
- Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goat’s Cheese Lasagne
- Tesco Finest Smoked Scottish Salmon Fillets with Lemon & Pink
- Peppercorn Butter
- Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons
Sides (Choose two)
- Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips
- Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise
- Tesco Finest Heart-Shaped Potato Croquettes
- Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese
- Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Trio
- Tesco Finest Leeks, Petits Pois & Savoy Cabbage
- Wicked Kitchen Valentine’s Veggies
- Wicked Kitchen Cheesy Potato Gratin
Desserts (Choose one)
- Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Orange Pots
- Tesco Finest Millionaire’s Tarts with Red Sprinkled Hearts
- Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Raspberry Pots
- Tesco Finest Passion Fruit & Raspberry Cheesecake Slices
- Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Love Brownie
Drinks (Choose one)
- Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio
- Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz
- Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush
- Tesco Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro
- Belvoir Farm 2-pack: Non-Alcoholic Passionfruit Martini and Juniper & Tonic
Order the meal deal online from February 9 on Tesco's website.
