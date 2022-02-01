TESCO has launched a new Valentine's Day meal deal with three courses for just £15.

The deal will be available to buy from February 9 to 14 and there is something for everyone on offer.

Perfect for a romantic date night, the meal includes one starter, one main, two sides, a dessert, and a choice of drink. 

There are lots of choices, from crispy calamari to rump steak, duck breast, or a bottle of prosecco. 

Here is everything you can get in the Valentine's Day Meal Deal for £15

Starters (Choose one)

  • Tesco Finest Camembert Sharing Bread Heart
  • Tesco Finest Crispy Calamari with Chilli Dip
  • Tesco Finest Feta & Red Pepper Tartlets
  • Tesco Finest Antipasti Platter Wicked Kitchen Crispy M’shrooms with Smoky Ketchup

Mains (Choose one)

  • Tesco Finest Rump Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter
  • Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce
  • Tesco Finest Burgers with Heart Shaped Triple Cheese Melt
  • Tesco Finest Chicken Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Tesco Finest Chicken in a Prosecco Sauce
  • Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goat’s Cheese Lasagne
  • Tesco Finest Smoked Scottish Salmon Fillets with Lemon & Pink
  • Peppercorn Butter
  • Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons

Sides (Choose two)

  • Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips
  • Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise
  • Tesco Finest Heart-Shaped Potato Croquettes
  • Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese
  • Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Trio
  • Tesco Finest Leeks, Petits Pois & Savoy Cabbage
  • Wicked Kitchen Valentine’s Veggies
  • Wicked Kitchen Cheesy Potato Gratin

Desserts (Choose one)

  • Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Orange Pots
  • Tesco Finest Millionaire’s Tarts with Red Sprinkled Hearts
  • Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Raspberry Pots
  • Tesco Finest Passion Fruit & Raspberry Cheesecake Slices
  • Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Love Brownie

Drinks (Choose one)

  • Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio
  • Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz
  • Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush
  • Tesco Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro
  • Belvoir Farm 2-pack: Non-Alcoholic Passionfruit Martini and Juniper & Tonic

Order the meal deal online from February 9 on Tesco's website. 